Will Norway host Taliban for talks as West looks to re-engage with Afghanistan?

Western nations and Afghan stakeholders will meet in Norway in mid-June to discuss Afghanistan's current situation and the Taliban's governance issues - which will complete two years in power this August.



To be held in Norwegian capital Oslo, the meeting will also discuss the promises the Taliban made to the international community since it took over the reins of power in the aftermath of the US and NATO withdrawal post the US-Taliban peace accord in Doha, Qatar, in February 2020.



With the meeting, the Western nations want to keep the doors of dialogue open with the Taliban in a bid to persuade it to join the mainstream of global governance. Currently, the Taliban has not been given recognition by the world over keeping minorities out of governance and disallowing girls and women from education and work.



Norway has been at the forefront of holding discussions concerning the developments in Afghanistan.