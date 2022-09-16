Will Smith gets permanently banned from 'SNL' after slapping Chris Rock

In a video posted in July, the actor said, "It's all fuzzy. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me."



"And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," he added. "I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t."



However, Rock seemingly didn't accept the apology as he said earlier this month, "F**k your hostage video," during his stand-up show at London's O2 Arena. He went on calling out the Oscar-winning actor saying that Will had managed to do an impersonation of a "perfect man for 30 years" before showing he is "just as ugly as the rest of us."