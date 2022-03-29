Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock after infamous slap during Oscars

An enraged Smith went up and hit Rock on the face, leaving millions dumbstruck.



Smith alluded to the incident in his acceptance speech, saying "love will make you do crazy things".



"I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees... Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," a tearful had Smith said.



In his statement, the actor once again apologised to the Academy, the institution that conducts the awards, along with the event producers, attendees and global audience.



Calling himself "a work in progress", Smith concluded his note saying, "I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."



Soon after the Sunday ceremony came to a close, the Academy reacted to the viral incident, saying it does not support "violence of any form".



"The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," the institution said in a brief statement on Twitter.



The video of the 'slapgate' moment, that is trending on social media along with the names of Smith and Rock as hashtags, received a range of responses from the viewers.



While some said that Smith besmirched his reputation, especially on his victory day as best actor, and that he must pay for his actions, others called out Rock for his crass remarks.



However, there was another group that criticised both Smith and Rock, saying neither did the right thing.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the Academy said its full board of governors will meet Wednesday night and is expected to discuss the incident.



The decision came hours after the officers of the Academy's board of governors including president David Rub and CEO Dawn Hudson convened Monday for an emergency phone call about the incident.



Soon, the Academy issued a statement declaring: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."



While the revocation of his best actor Oscar is unlikely, Smith is expected to be suspended from his Academy membership.



Smith won the Academy Award for an actor in a leading role category, his maiden golden statuette, for his performance as Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic "King Richard".