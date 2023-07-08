WMO declares onset of El Nino, warns surge in global temperatures

El Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns, according to a new report issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday.

WMO forecasts that there is a 90 per cent probability of the El Nino event continuing during the second half of 2023, and it is expected to be at least of moderate strength.

“The onset of El Nino will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas, in a statement.