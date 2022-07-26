Woman shot by police after opening fire at Dallas airport

A woman opened fire inside a terminal of the Dallas Love Field Airport in the US state of Texas before a responding police officer shot her, authorities said.



No one else was injured in the shooting and the terminal is secure, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told a news conference on Monday.



The 37-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was shot in her lower extremities and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition following the gunfire, Garcia said.



She had been dropped off at about 10:59 a.m., went into the terminal and ducked into a restroom near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, he added.