Women actually better at finding and remembering words than men: Study

Are women really better at finding and remembering words than men? A large study has now settled score. According to researchers, women are better and the female advantage is consistent across time and life span, "but it is also relatively small".



Marco Hirnstein, professor at The University of Bergen, Norway, and his colleagues conducted a so-called "meta-analysis", where they analyzed the combined data of all PhD theses, master theses, and studies published in scientific journals they could find.



This meta-analysis encompassed more than 500 measures from more than 350,000 participants.