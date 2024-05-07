Work to form multi-polar world order will continue, says Vladimir Putin

Promising continuation of his efforts to form a "multipolar world order" and an "equal and indivisible security system", Vladimir Putin, who took office as President of Russia for the fifth time on Tuesday, 7 May, said that Moscow remains open to strengthening good relations with all countries that see it as a "reliable and honest partner".

"We do not refuse dialogue with Western states. The choice is theirs: do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression, continuous pressure on our country for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace," he said after the ceremony held at St. Andrew's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace which marked the beginning his new six-year presidential term.

The 71-year-old leader was quick to add that the conversation - including on issues of security and strategic stability - is possible "only on equal terms, respecting each other's interests" and "not from a position of strength".