Workforce across the world set to face even greater economic hardship in 2023

The workforce the world over would face even greater hardship in 2023. The IMF has already sounded an alarm over the grim global situation in their latest World Economic Outlook. More than a third of the global economy is expected to slip into recession in 2023, while the three large economies – the United States, the European Union, and China – would continue to stall, IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas has said.

According to the IMF’s assessment made before the emergence of the new COVID-19 wave in China, the global economic growth was likely to fall to 2.7 per cent with a 25 per cent probability that it might fall below 2 per cent. The China nightmare, which has threatened every part of the world, would additionally caste its shadow, distorting the labour market.

With no end to the Russia-Ukraine war in sight, commodity prices and food supply chain are expected to be volatile. “We expect global inflation … to remain elevated for a longer than previously expected,” IMF’s October outlook had said while projecting global inflation projections at 8.8 per cent in 2022.