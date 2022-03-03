World Bank stops all projects in Russia, Belarus with 'immediate effect'

On March 1, both the IMF and the World Bank Group released a statement on the war in Ukraine, saying "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war in Ukraine.



"People are being killed, injured, and forced to flee, and massive damage is caused to the country's physical infrastructure. We stand with the Ukrainian people through these horrifying developments."



The US along with its key allies, including the EU and the UK, have disconnected key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT and impose restrictive measures on its central bank.



The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is the world's main banking messaging service which links around 11,000 banks and institutions in more than 200 countries, including India.



Based in Belgium, the system is considered central to the smooth functioning of global finances and Russia's exclusion from it would hit the country hard.