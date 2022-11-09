World Bank warns of a heavy toll on Philippines due to climate change

As one of the countries most affected by extreme climate events, the Philippines has experienced highly destructive typhoons almost annually for the past 10 years. Annual typhoon losses have been estimated at 1.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the report noted.



Policy actions and investments, principally to protect valuable infrastructure from typhoons and to make agriculture more resilient through climate-smart measures, could reduce these negative climate impacts by two-thirds, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela Ferro said.



"Adaptation to the risks of climate change, including both extreme and slow-onset problems, is thus critical for the Philippines," the report said, warning that "policy inaction would impose substantial economic and human costs, especially for the poor."