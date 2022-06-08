World Bank warns of recession as Ukraine war hits economies already rocked by Covid

Countries around the world are facing recession as the Ukraine war hits economies already rocked by the Covid pandemic, the World Bank has warned, media reported.

Less developed countries in Europe and east Asia face a "major recession", BBC reported.



The risk of high inflation and low growth -- so -- called "stagflation" -- is also higher, World Bank President David Malpass said.



Energy and food bills have been rising around the world.



"The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, supply-chain disruptions, and the risk of stagflation are hammering growth. For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid," Malpass said, BBC reported.