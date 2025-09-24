World leaders back UN call to face challenges together, Trump sticks to 'America First'

From France to South Korea, South Africa to Suriname, world leaders rallied on Tuesday behind the United Nations secretary-general’s appeal for collective action to confront pressing global challenges — war, poverty, and the climate crisis. In stark contrast, US President Donald Trump struck a discordant note, doubling down on his 'America First' vision.

Opening the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering of heads of state and government, Secretary-General António Guterres urged nations to embrace cooperation over division, calling for a future where global solidarity triumphs over narrow self-interest. He appealed for a commitment to peace rather than conflict, to the rule of law rather than lawlessness, and to shared progress rather than fragmentation.

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning that the world risks repeating old mistakes, 80 years after the UN was founded on the ruins of World War II. “We're isolating ourselves,” Macron declared. “There's more and more divisions, and that's plagued the global order. The world is breaking down, and that's halting our collective capacity to resolve the major conflicts of our time and stopping us from addressing global challenges.”

Yet Macron insisted that complexity must not serve as an excuse for abandoning the UN’s guiding values of peace, justice, human rights, and multilateral collaboration. Only mutual respect and cooperative engagement, he said, would allow nations to tackle nuclear proliferation, the climate emergency, and the opportunities and risks of the digital age.

Calls for collaboration

Speaker after speaker echoed the same refrain: multilateralism remains indispensable. Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons hailed multilateralism as “one of humanity's most important achievements, which needs our protection at this time of change”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that “our collective membership of the United Nations is our shared humanity in action”, arguing that the UN’s 80th anniversary compels members to create “an organisation that is able to address our common challenges”.