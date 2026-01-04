World leaders react as US strikes Venezuela, captures Maduro

In a dramatic escalation on the global stage, the United States launched a sweeping military strike on Caracas on Saturday, culminating in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The operation, ordered by President Donald Trump, has ignited an international firestorm, drawing sharp reactions from world leaders across continents — some voicing alarm, others expressing support.

According to Trump, Maduro and Flores will be brought to New York to face a host of criminal charges, marking a bold and unprecedented intervention in a sovereign nation. The audacity of the US action has reverberated far beyond Latin America, prompting intense scrutiny and widespread debate about legality, sovereignty, and the future of the Venezuelan state.

Russia and China speak out:

Moscow was quick to condemn the strike. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a forceful statement urging Washington to “reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse.” In a Telegram post, it underscored the need to resolve disputes between the US and Venezuela “through dialogue” rather than unilateral military action.

China echoed the call for restraint, denouncing the strikes as “hegemonic acts” that flagrantly violate international law. “China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its President,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared. “We call on the US to abide by international law and the UN Charter, and to immediately cease violations of another country’s sovereignty and security.”