World leaders welcome Saudi-Iran deal to resume diplomatic ties

The French Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna supports dialogue and any initiative that can make a tangible contribution to calming tensions and strengthening regional security and stability.



Jordan on Friday welcomed the trilateral statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China on resuming diplomatic relations, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Amman expressing hope that this agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves the sovereignty of states while avoiding interference in their internal affairs, and serves common interests, Al Arabiya reported.



Pakistan said that it firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.