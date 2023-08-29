World's first drug to combat 'bad cholesterol', lowering risk of heart attacks

A new drug offers a breakthrough world-first treatment for Lipoprotein(a) -- a largely genetic form of ‘sticky’ cholesterol that increases the risk of deadly heart attack and stroke, according to a study.

High levels of Lipoprotein(a), is similar to LDL cholesterol, sometimes called ‘bad cholesterol’, but is more sticky, increasing the risk of blockages and blood clots in arteries. It impacts one in five people globally with no approved treatment currently on the market.

The first human trial led by Monash University in Australia demonstrated the success of Muvalaplin.

The first oral drug ever developed to target Lp(a) effectively lowered its levels by up to 65 per cent. It works by disrupting the ability of Lp(a) to form in the body.

The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Amsterdam and also published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association).