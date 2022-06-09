World's most vulnerable paying more for less food: FAO

World production of major cereals is expected to decline in 2022 for the first time in four years, while global utilization is also seen down, for the first time in 20 years.



However, the use of cereals for direct food consumption by humans is not anticipated to be impacted, as the decline in total use is expected to result from lower feed use of wheat, coarse grains and rice.



World wheat stocks are set to increase marginally in the year, mostly due to anticipated build-ups of inventories in China, the Russian Federation and Ukraine.



Word maize output and utilization are forecast to hit new records, associated with greater ethanol production in Brazil and the US as well as industrial starch production in China.



Global consumption of vegetable oils is predicted to outpace production, despite expected demand rationing.



While meat production is expected to decline in Argentina, the European Union and the US, global output is forecast to expand by 1.4 per cent, led by an 8 per cent foreseen increase in pig meat production in China, reaching and even exceeding the level before the dramatic spread of the African swine fever virus in 2018.