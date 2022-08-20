Writers, friends gather in support of Salman Rushdie, read from his works at solidarity event in New York

PEN said through the event, that writers from around the world stand in solidarity with Rushdie and "celebrate his tireless advocacy for the freedom of expression and the plight of imperilled writers around the globe.



The event was hosted exactly a week after Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and stomach onstage in front of a stunned audience by 24-year-old New Jersey man Hadi Matar before the Satanic Verses' author was about to speak at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.



Rushdie, the Mumbai-born controversial author who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing 'The Satanic Verses', was airlifted to a local trauma centre and put on a ventilator and underwent several hours of surgery.



When a would-be murderer punched a knife to Salman Rushdie's neck, he pierced more than just the flesh of a renowned writer. He sliced through time, jolting all of us to recognise that horror of the past is haunting the present, CEO of PEN America Suzanne Nossel said at the start of the event.



She said that Rushdie has been a constant, indefatigable champion of words and of writers attacked for the purported crime of their work. Today, we will celebrate Salman for what he has endured, but even more importantly, because of what he has engendered the stories, characters, metaphors and images he has given to the world."



Two days after the attack, his son Zafar Rushdie had said in a statement that his family is extremely relieved that Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and was able to say a few words.



Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment, the statement had said. Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact, he said.



Matar was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in Chautauqua County jail.