Xi Jinping re-emerges in public, quashing unfounded 'coup' rumours

That the rumour was able to spread so quickly is in no small part due to the highly opaque nature of the Chinese political system, in which important decisions are mostly made behind closed doors.



The absence of information means that even veteran observers of elite Chinese politics maintain a "never say never" approach, noting that while an occurrence such as a coup remains highly improbable, it's impossible to know for sure what is really going on.



On this occasion, most were quick to point to the total lack of credible evidence supporting the supposed 'coup', CNN reported.