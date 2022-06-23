Yellowstone National Park reopens after unprecedented flooding

Yellowstone National Park, one of the largest and most popular national parks in the US, has partially reopened after unprecedented flooding caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical infrastructure.



Park officials reopened three of Yellowstone's five entrances on Wednesday for the first time since last week, allowing visitors to access the south loop via an alternating license plate system, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the interim visitor access plan, public vehicle entry into the park will be allowed based on two factors: whether the last numerical digit on a license plate is odd or even and whether the calendar day is odd or even.



All entrances to the 8,991-square-km wilderness recreation area, largely in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extending into Montana and Idaho, were closed temporarily on June 13 and over 10,000 visitors were moved out of the park due to heavy flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions.