Yemen's Houthi say US-led coalition airstrike hit school in Taiz

The Houthi group in Yemen reported on Tuesday, 10 September that an airstrike, allegedly carried out by US and British forces, has resulted in casualties at a school in the southwestern province of Taiz.

According to the Houthis-controlled Masirah TV, an airstrike targeting Al-Janad School in the Taiziyah district of Taiz province resulted in casualties among female students.

The Houthis did not release specific numbers of those killed or injured. A Houthi military official, speaking to Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity, said two US-British airstrikes hit a primary school in the Taiziyah district in Taiz, killing two female students and injuring six others.

The US-British coalition has not yet commented on these airstrikes.