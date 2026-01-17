Yoon’s lawyers accuse Seoul court of political bias after ex-president jailed
Legal team vows appeal as former South Korean leader faces multiple trials linked to martial law decree
Lawyers representing former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol have accused a Seoul court of delivering a politically motivated verdict after it sentenced him to five years in prison, marking the first ruling connected to his short-lived declaration of martial law in late 2024.
On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Yoon on several charges, including obstructing investigators who attempted to detain him earlier this year. Prosecutors said Yoon ordered the Presidential Security Service to prevent investigators from executing a detention warrant at the presidential residence in January 2025.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Yoon’s legal team criticised the ruling as being driven by political considerations rather than legal principles. They warned of what they described as the erosion of constitutional values and judicial independence.
“A court’s decision must be grounded in evidence and law, not shaped by political or social pressures,” the lawyers said, adding that public impact alone should not influence judicial standards. They argued that only adherence to these principles could preserve the credibility of the judiciary.
The defence reiterated claims made during the trial, including allegations that investigators unlawfully entered areas not specified in the detention warrant. According to the lawyers, the court failed to adequately address these arguments, raising concerns about impartiality.
Yoon’s legal team said they would immediately appeal the verdict, calling the sentence unacceptable.
The ruling could influence a separate and more serious case scheduled for judgment next month, in which Yoon is accused of leading an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law. Earlier this week, special prosecutors sought the death penalty in that case, with a verdict expected on 19 February.
The former president is currently facing eight trials in total, relating to the martial law episode, alleged corruption involving his wife, and the death of a Marine in 2023.
