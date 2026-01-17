Yoon’s lawyers accuse Seoul court of political bias after ex-president jailed

Lawyers representing former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol have accused a Seoul court of delivering a politically motivated verdict after it sentenced him to five years in prison, marking the first ruling connected to his short-lived declaration of martial law in late 2024.

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Yoon on several charges, including obstructing investigators who attempted to detain him earlier this year. Prosecutors said Yoon ordered the Presidential Security Service to prevent investigators from executing a detention warrant at the presidential residence in January 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Yoon’s legal team criticised the ruling as being driven by political considerations rather than legal principles. They warned of what they described as the erosion of constitutional values and judicial independence.

“A court’s decision must be grounded in evidence and law, not shaped by political or social pressures,” the lawyers said, adding that public impact alone should not influence judicial standards. They argued that only adherence to these principles could preserve the credibility of the judiciary.