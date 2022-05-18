Young investors in panic mode after TerraUSD, Luna crypto crash

The market crash left a 30-year-old man, surnamed Yang, heavily indebted after losing nearly half of 50 million won he borrowed for investment.

"I was captivated after seeing people around me succeed in turning some millions of won into some hundred million won and dived into investment," he said.



"As soon as I started, my investment swung to losses, and now I am in anguish about my decision."



Similar accounts of massive investment losses were shared on online communities, with some investors even leaving messages hinting at plans of suicide.



CEO Do Kwon of Terraform Labs, the firm behind the troubled cryptocurrencies, earlier said in his blog post his firm is working on ways to keep its Terra blockchain and ecosystem going despite the collapse of its cryptocurrencies.



Investors were, however, skeptical, and some were planning to take legal action against Terraform Labs.