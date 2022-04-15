YouTube Shorts allows creators to use clips from YouTube videos

"Create your own short videos using our Shorts creation tools to mix in music from our Audio Library or use original audio from videos across YouTube," the company said in an update.



The YouTube Shorts feature is similar to popular TikTok tool �Stitch'.



"Shorts you make with sampled audio are attributed back to the source creator's original video," it added.



The company said that music videos with copyrighted content from YouTube's music partners are not eligible to be remixed.



"If you upload a short video you've created elsewhere, make sure that any copyright-protected material you've used is approved for your use on YouTube.