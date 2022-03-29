YouTube testing time-specific emoji reactions

There will be a separate reaction panel in the comment section of each video that will display emoji reactions by the moment, similar to features already offered by Facebook Live and Twitch.



"If you are watching a video that is part of this experiment, you can react and see crowd reactions by opening the comment section of the video and tapping into the reaction panel. The test will also show you which moments other viewers are reacting to (which will be anonymised -- we will not show who sent each reaction)," Meaghan, a representative from Team YouTube, was quoted as saying.



"We are testing multiple sets of reactions and will add or remove reactions based on how the experiment goes!," the spokesperson added.