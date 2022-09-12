Zelensky blames Russian attacks for blackouts in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia of "depriving people of light and heat" by causing power cuts across the eastern part of the war-torn nation to seek revenge for a counter-offensive launched by Kiev.

Blackouts have reportedly affected around nine million people in eastern regions including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk.

It comes after Ukraine said it had retaken over 3,000 sq.km during the rapid counter-offensive in the east, reports the BBC.