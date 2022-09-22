Zelensky calls for international tribunal to punish Russia's invasion

The veto particularly galled a number of other countries and led to action in the broader General Assembly, where resolutions aren't binding but there are no vetoes.



The assembly voted overwhelmingly in March to deplore Russia's aggression against Ukraine, call for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urge protection for millions of civilians. The next month, a smaller but still commanding number of members voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.



Zelenskyy's speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at a gathering that has dwelled this year on the war in his country. But it wasn't the first time the first-term president has found himself in the spotlight at the assembly's annual meeting.



At last year's General Assembly, Zelenskyy memorably compared the UN to "a retired superhero who's long forgotten how great they once were" as he repeated appeals for action to confront Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and its support for the separatists.