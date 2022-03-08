Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

Deemed a key strategic target for Moscow, Ukrainian forces in Odessa claimed to have hit one of the Russian fleet causing significant damage.



Daily curfews begin at 7 p.m. in the city, and air raid sirens were heard for more than an hour on Monday, with warnings that Russian ships were repositions themselves in preparation for an attack, said the BBC.



As a result of Russia's invasion that began on February 24, currently there are more than 742,000 people across Ukraine without access to electricity, according to the Foreign Ministry in Kiev.



The Ministry said on Monday that the Russia-backed Donetsk region in the east is the hardest hit, where over 233,000 are "completely disconnected".



Some 238,000 Ukrainians are also without gas, it added.



The Ministry further claimed that "active hostilities have caused new power grid damage and outages".