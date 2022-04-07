Zelensky says talks with Russia to continue despite 'atrocities' of Russian military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the talks between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite the evidence of "atrocities carried out by the Russian military", the Ukrinform news agency reported.



"In any case, we must find even small opportunities for the negotiation process. Without this, I think it is difficult to end the war," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an interview with Turkey's Haberturk television channel on Wednesday.



He emphasised the importance of the mediation mission of other countries, including Turkey, in the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.