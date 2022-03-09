'Zelensky survived more than dozen attempts on his life'

"Foreign sources talk of two or three attempts. I believe that there have been more than a dozen such attempts. We are constantly receiving intelligence that there are certain reconnaissance groups trying to enter government quarters and the like," Podoliak said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"We have a very strong network of intelligence and counter-intelligence -- they are monitoring this situation and these reconnaissance groups are being eliminated on their approach. That is to say, we are aware of their plans and our counter-intelligence is taking care of the situation," he said.



"From a security point of view, I am not at liberty to discuss certain elements. These risks still exist," he added.