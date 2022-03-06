Zelensky urges Ukrainians to 'go on the offensive'

In another video address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the people of the country "to go on the offensive" as Russia has continued its war on Kiev.



In the video posted on Facebook late Saturday night, the President said: "Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step towards victory for our entire state.



"This is a chance to live. Ukrainians! In all our cities where the enemy entered. Feel it. Go on the offensive."