Zelensky warns against greater Russian hostility amid EU bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of "greater hostile activity" by Russia in the coming days, as Kiev awaits news on its bid to join the European Union (EU), the media reported on Monday.



In his nightly video address to the nation, the President said on Sunday: "Tomorrow a historic week begins. One of the most important since 1991. A week when we will hear the answer from the European Union on the candidate status for Ukraine.



"And in such a week, we should expect greater hostile activity from Russia. Purposefully, demonstratively. And not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe.



"We are preparing. We warn partners. And we are grateful to everyone whose strength today means our victory tomorrow."