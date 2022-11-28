Zelensky warns against new Russian strikes

He said further that as of Sunday evening, most regions in Ukraine were having only rolling power cuts, adding that "the situation is under the control of the energy authorities".



The President noted that the situation at the front remains "very difficult", especially in the Donetsk region.



The latest warning comes days after Russia launched another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on November 23, which also led to the deaths of 10 people.



Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence systems shot down 51 out of 70 Russian cruise missiles and five kamikaze drones, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



The attack resulted in temporary power outages at all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants, while power transmission facilities were also damaged.



Due to the widespread power outage, water and heat supply to households was also interrupted.



The continued Russian attacks have damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system and millions of people are without power as temperatures drop for winter.