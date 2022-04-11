Zelensky warns against Russia's 'even larger operations' in E.Ukraine

"Russia keeps on regrouping, increasing the management system and logistics of troops. The Russian occupying forces are moving battalion tactical groups from the Eastern and Central military districts to the Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the General Staff as saying in a statement.



It also claimed that Russian troops were facing a number of problems, including a lack of spare parts and certain types of artillery ammunition, as well as issues in the system of storage and supply of material and technical facilities.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate said that Russia has stepped up its "mobilisation" campaign in the Donbas region and started to draft men who are not eligible for conscription, the BBC reported.