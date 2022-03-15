Zelensky writes letter to family of American journo killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written a letter to the family of American journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot dead in the town of Irpin this week.



Renaud, the 51-year-old journalist who had been working in the region, was killed by Russian forces on Sunday during a firing, in which two more correspondents were also injured.



He is the first casualty among foreign journalists in the ongoing war.



Zelensky in his letter on Monday said that the "talented and brave journalist lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians".