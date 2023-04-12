Zelensky writes to Modi, seeks humanitarian aid

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the Indian government, requesting for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment.



The minister, who was on official visit to India between April 10 to 12, handed over the letter from the Ukraine president addressed to Prime Minister Modi, to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.



On the issue of Indian medical students, Dzhaparova mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.