Zelenskyy: Frontline situation 'difficult' amid aid delays

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Monday Ukrainian troops on the frontline face "extremely difficult" conditions due to delays in receiving promised Western military aid.

Days after Russian forces seized the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, further tightening their grip on the region, Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Ukrainian troops, as Russia's war of aggression nears its third anniversary.

Zelenskyy, military officials point to frontline difficulties.

"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the front line, where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves," Zelenskyy said after visiting soldiers in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

He said that Russian forces were "taking advantage of the delays in helping Ukraine." He cited shortages of artillery, frontline air defense and long-range weapons.

On the southern frontline, Ukrainian troops said they were facing " heavy fire" Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Senior commander Oleksandr Tarnavsky said Russia was launching multiple attacks on the village of Robotyne, which is one of the few places Kyiv managed to recapture during its 2023 counter-offensive.

"These offensive attempts are being halted, the enemy is being eliminated in the outskirts of Robotyne," Tarnavsky said in a Telegram post.