Zelenskyy says Russia continues energy strikes despite Trump’s ceasefire claim

Zelenskyy says Russia continues striking Ukrainian energy facilities despite Trump’s claim of an immediate ceasefire.

Kyiv offers to halt refinery attacks if Moscow stops targeting its energy system; EU officials question Russia’s willingness to comply.

Russian strikes kill three and injure nine, including children, as both sides report intercepting or launching overnight drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, 12 October that Russia continued striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure despite US President Donald Trump’s claim a day earlier that the two countries had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on energy targets.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had learnt of the purported agreement through media reports and was willing to comply if Moscow did the same. “We support it, but I have not heard approval of this proposal from the Russian side,” he said.

Trump’s social media post on Sunday offered few details about the agreement but said the ceasefire had taken immediate effect, adding: 'Do not break it!'

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was “horribly surprised” when Russia subsequently struck several energy facilities, including a power plant in Kharkiv, a gas production facility and a civilian gas station. “It was clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not read Truth Social,” he said, referring to Trump’s social media platform.