Zika may be a step away from dangerous outbreak

US researchers have found that Zika virus can mutate to become more infective - and potentially break through pre-existing immunity.



The finding is in line with the warning issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), earlier this month. The global health agency warned that the next pandemic could be triggered by insect-borne pathogens, including Zika and dengue.

Researchers from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) in the US, identified new mutation -- called NS2B I39V/I39T mutation.

It was found to boost the virus's ability to replicate in both mice and mosquitoes. This Zika variant also showed increased replication in human cells.