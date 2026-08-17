Mamdani skips New York’s India Day parade, breaking mayoral tradition

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani skipped the city’s main India Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, breaking a decades-old tradition of the city’s mayor joining tens of thousands of people celebrating India’s Independence Day.

Mamdani, who has Indian and Ugandan roots, was invited by the Federation of Indian Associations, which organised the 44th annual parade, but did not attend, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Instead, the mayor took part in a smaller India Independence Day celebration in Queens on Saturday. He also attended a family day event organised by an association of public housing residents in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Mayoral tradition dating back to 1981

Mamdani’s absence marks a departure from a tradition that dates back to 1981, when then-mayor Ed Koch attended the inaugural India Day Parade.

His predecessors, including Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams, continued the tradition by participating in the annual Manhattan celebration.

The parade once again drew prominent political figures on Sunday, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul emerging as the event’s leading political presence.