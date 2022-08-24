Actress Elena Fernandes: Working in 'EK Villain Returns' was like a dream come true!

For me, it was such an incredible experience particularly because I also had to perform a song. So when you're singing, dancing and acting, that's very hard. But it was just a great experience. I was working with amazing actors like Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and a seasoned director Mohit Suri. Then John and Disha were there. It was like a dream come true. And when we had the screening in Mumbai, when you have these amazing talents laughing because your character is so funny and they're telling you how much they loved the character. It’s like a job well done, you know.