Aditi Rao Hydari: I'm extremely transparent and eternally optimistic
We are Indian film industry. We tell Indian stories with universal emotions. I don't think language, regions or even countries should ever come in the way of reaching people's hearts, says Aditi
People talk about Pan India stars. And there are only a few of them and ideally you are one of the few actresses who work in both the worlds.
I really feel blessed and enjoy the challenges and also the love and acceptance that comes with it. I used to wish that I could work like this but I didn’t expect it to work out. I’m very grateful to the fans of every industry and directors who believe in me every single time.
How do you manage to balance Bollywood and Tollywood and what is the criteria in terms of choice of films
I see our film industry as one big industry telling stories. Those stories might be in different languages and rooted in a different cultural ethos but stories make you feel that feelings are universal. I have a wish list of directors and I want to give life to their vision, learn from them and enjoy the process of creating characters with them. Whatever the language I’ll push myself and work extra hard so I can think in the language.
You have worked with some of the best storytellers be it Sudhir Mishra, Sanjay Bhansali and Mani Ratnam sir--- in what way are they similar if you would like to elaborate...
I cannot and don’t want to compare! Mani sir is the reason and inspiration behind a bevy of people joining the movies, including me. I became an actress because I wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine. He is my mentor, guru and parent. He makes me believe that dreams come true.
I love Sanjay sir - to me, he is precious and if I could somehow preserve him I would! On the other hand, Sudhir sir gave me my first break with Yeh Saali Zindagi when I decided to join the movies professionally!
I’m just happy I get to work with them multiple times and I hope that continues. To me the biggest compliment from a director is when they work with me again.
Coming to Hey Sinamika a subject that talks about a househusband. how much of it do believe can happen in real life and how did you react to the subject when it came to you?
The film is actually a 'coming-of-age’ story of two people, both individually as well as in their relationship. It’s about respecting one’s own individuality as well as nurturing and respecting the dreams of your partner. I picked this script because it says something that’s of relevance to all of us but at the same time it’s light-hearted, positive and a lot of fun. I also had a blast working on the film. It’s a film that is made well and leaves a smile on people's faces. And that feels really good after many months of uncertainty and lockdowns!
There is already a discussion of your onscreen chemistry with Dulqer Salman. How is he as a co-star offscreen?
Dulquer and I are homies. We have a Mani sir and Brinda master connection.
Off-screen, we are Tom and Jerry; I'm the Jerry in the equation - I don’t let him sit in peace and he bullies me relentlessly! I have been friends with him and his wife Amaal for many years and we belong to the same group of friends in Chennai.
We always wondered why we haven’t worked together but never recommended each other. It’s best when it happens organically, and since this is Brinda master's film and we both adore her, it makes it that much more special. Brinda master could have asked any actor and they would have agreed to do her film! Both Dulquer and I felt super thrilled because we were her first choice! We worked happily and effortlessly together and I’m happy people enjoyed our chemistry.
The Pushpa Effect on Bollywood: unlike the past when South stars preferred shifting base to Mumbai, it is now becoming just the other way round. Are the lines blurring or there is a definite shift to the south and they are managing to command the same draw in the North?
I’ve always believed, we are the Indian film industry. We tell Indian stories with universal emotions. It’s about connecting with people. I don't think language or regions or even countries should ever come in the way of reaching people's hearts. I look forward to a super solid and unified film industry, which reaches the world with its diverse stories together.
Let me end it on Aditi the person how does she describe herself
I'm a disciplined five-year-old! I love to be loved. I'm extremely transparent and eternally optimistic.
