Bengali audiences have a special connection with Soumitra Chatterjee: Filmmaker Suman Ghosh

Q1. As someone who directed the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee in several films, how do you see his progression as an actor right from his first films to his last one?

A. I would break Soumitra Chatterjee’s career in two parts. One is till Satyajit Ray was alive. The 1990 film Shakha Proshakha was their last film together. The interesting thing is that after Satyajit Ray passed away in 1992, Soumitra Chatterjee embarked on a new journey of sorts playing character roles where young directors like me come into play. Now, if you look at the first part of his career, in commercial films also he was one of Bengal’s top stars along with Uttam Kumar. But around say mid-80s and early '90s he started exploring other character roles which have left an indelible mark on the history of Bengali cinema over the last three decades.

Q2. During your session at the JLF 2022 you touched upon how Soumitra Chatterjee remained the biggest star in Bengal throughout his career. What do you attribute this to?

A. I think a lot of the films would not have been made which were blockbuster hits in Bengal if he were not a part of them. For example, let’s take the case of the 2015 film Bela Seshe. Now, the director told me that he wouldn’t have made the film without Soumitra Chatterjee as there’s no one else to play that role. Some of my films such as the last film that I made called Basu Paribaar I wouldn’t have made it had he not been there. So it is not just the box-office pull but also that image and charisma. Bengali audiences have a special connection with Soumitra Chatterjee for ages now. There is no one equal to him. I can say that in the context of Hindi cinema for Amitabh Bachchan. I don’t think Shoojit Sircar would have made films like Piku or Pink had Amitabh Bachchan not been around.

Q3. Soumitra Chatterjee had a remarkable mastery over the Bengali language. Also his diction was flawless. The short film Ahalya is a great example of his command over the language. Was it something he always had or did he attain the mastery over time?

A. Well, he was one actor who was always working on his craft. It’s really unbelievable. Having won some of the greatest acting honors in the country as well as abroad he really had nothing more to prove and yet he was always very keen on developing his craft, further and further. So, in Ahalya, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is a very good friend of mine, Soumitra Chatterjee got so involved that Sujoy who was working with him for the first time got so surprised to see his commitment. Soumitra Chaterjee would regularly call him up trying to get hold of even the minutest of the character details such as diction and various nuances needed to bring the character to life.