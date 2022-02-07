Bollywood is a very competitive space and you always need to be on your toes, says actor Indraneil Sengupta
Actor Indraneil Sengupta recently had two major OTT releases- 'Aranyak' and 'Human'. And both have been widely appreciated. The actor feels his personality is more suitable for intense characters
How was your experience working in “Human” and Arnayak?
Working in both Human and Aranyak has been a very satisfying experience. I got the opportunity to work with very competent directors like Vipul Shah, Mozez Singh and Vinay Waikul and they helped me perform at the level I have. Also I was surrounded by brilliant actors in both the projects and for an actor it’s a blessing to have powerful co-actors as it helps in getting the best out of you.
You are playing a character of photojournalist in ‘Human’ how much you enjoy this character, and have you connected yourself that what kind of life really photojournalist live and face difficulties?
I am aware of a photojournalist’s life and struggle from stuff that I have read. Also my directors guided me through the process. And since I am an avid photographer myself, the comfort with the camera was a plus. I absolutely enjoyed playing Neil in human.
What type of character do you personally prefer to play?
As an actor, I enjoy playing any and all kinds of characters. But everyone has a comfort zone and I feel my basic personality suits the more serious and intense kinds of roles.
How was your experience working with Raveena Tandon in Arnayak?
Working with Raveena was fun. I didn’t have too many scenes with her, but she was very warm and friendly on and off the sets. Thanks to her, we all went for one of the best local lunches when we were shooting in Manali.
What are your upcoming projects?
Trailer of Mithya is out on Zee5. I am working on two more OTT shows and a couple of films at the moment.
What challenges you faced when you entered Bollywood industry?
I wouldn’t call them challenges, but Bollywood is a very competitive space and you always need to be on your toes to be able to make a mark. I feel the industry is constantly evolving and more than the entry, challenge is in staying relevant over the years and I try very hard to do that.
As we know you have done movies in many different languages what are the difficulties you have faced and how did you manage your dialogue delivery?
I am a Bengali, convent educated and brought up in the west of India. So I am proficient in all the three languages, English, Hindi and Bengali. Of course my Bangla is not as good as a Kolkata person, but my parents speak Bangla at home and so I am pretty decent at that. Language thankfully has not been a problem yet.