Dalit History Month: Centre continues to invisibilise Dalits, false-worshipping Ambedkar, says Bezwada Wilson

First-hand witness to the caste-based profession of his parents, Bezwada Wilson began his fight to end manual scavenging in 1986. Because 75 years after India’s independence, the outlawed practice still continues.

In 1993, the Parliament enacted the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, which prohibited the construction of dry latrines and outlawed the practice of manual scavenging. Despite the ban, the practice continues across India.

The following year, in 1994, Bezwada instituted the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), a grassroots human rights organisation that amplified its founder’s aim. Bezwada and the SKA filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court of India, naming all states, government departments—railways, defence, education—and the judiciary as violators of the ban in 2003. The case became a turning point in the larger Dalit rights movement.

In 2016, Bezwada was honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his contribution in “reclaiming for the Dalits the human dignity that is their natural birthright”.

However, as the inherently inhuman practice of manual scavenging continues to plague the nation to this day, SKA’s fight continues—empowered by the community of Dalits that Bezwada has assembled over three decades. On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, Wilson speaks to the National Herald.