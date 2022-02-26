Despite unique individual efforts, filmmaking is teamwork: 'A Thursday' team shares process of its making

Neha Dhupia: I feel like it is completely opposite. Whatever you see on reality show is more or less very true to what’s happening. Fiction is material that’s written and executed by a director. I haven’t been on too many, just one, and I am closest to being myself. I tell everyone that you don’t have to be like me on a reality show, you don’t have to be feisty or competitive, you don’t have to be fighting for what you think is right or have an opinion. The only take away that people should have when they see me on a reality TV, is just be yourself. That’s what I am, I am being myself and they should do the same thing.

Secondly, when it comes to film, I am always trying to be far away from myself as I can. But Behzad cast me in a role which is quite similar to what I am. I think films are a completely different ball game. You have to switch it up switch it down, do what the director expects you to do. In reality shows it is best to be yourself.