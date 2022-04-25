Difficulties and challenges exist in every industry, says actress Kanika Mann
Kanika Mann is an Indian television actress and model. She is best known for her role as ‘Guddan’ in Zee TV’s serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has also acted in a Punjabi movies like Rocky Mental and Daana Paani.
1. Tell us about your journey.
My journey has been wonderful in this industry. It makes me very happy that I'm in a place that's full of exceptionally talented people and are completely invested in their craft- an environment like this is always great for an actor as it inspires the artist in them. So be part of this beautiful journey and doing what I love to do the most is absolutely wonderful, and I hope to do more such amazing work through my career.
2. When did you decided to become an actor?
I'm an accidental actor. I performed well academically, and I didn't plan to pursue acting as a career. But after starring in Guddan, and the appreciation I received through it, I just knew this was meant to be!
3. You have done Punjabi films and music albums, how did you get this opportunity?
I used to be pretty active on social media back in the day, and I started getting approached for various music videos and Punjabi films.
4. How was your experience working with 'Arjun Bijlani' in Roohaniyat on mx player?
Roohaniyat's storyline is so intriguing and working on it was a great experience. Arjun, on the set is very professional and is very much invested in his craft. It was overall a lovely experience.
5. What difficulties you have face while entering in Film industry?
I'm someone who like to focus on the positives rather than the difficulties. Difficulties and challenges exist in every industry- but it's all about how gracefully you tackle them and keep moving forward on your path.
6. Do you think has stardom changed your lifestyle if yes than how?
I think I'm still a very simple person at heart and seek pleasures in little things.
7. What are the differences between the experience in shooting for films and that of TV serials?
Television requires a lot of discipline- as you have to shoot for long hours every day for months, or even years together! And it’s a lot of content to be shot every day. It's like running on a hamster wheel. Whereas Films / OTT is a different scenario all together; here one needs to focus fully on delivering the perfect shot- even if that one shot takes up the entire day. But all mediums have their own points of attraction, and audience. So, I love them all.
8. What are your upcoming projects?
There are a couple of web shows I was shooting for last year, and I'm waiting for them to release now! I can't wait to see how my fans receive me in these shows, with my new characters.