For an actor, character is important irrespective of genre, says 'Love Hostel' fame actor Navneet Malik
Navneet Malik has been a model and with 'Love Hostel' he has established himself as an actor too. He shares the details about how this transition has worked for him
In Bollywood, there are many actors who have been a model too. Adding to the list of such actors is Navneet Malik who has recently become popular with his role in 'Love Hotel'. In this conversation, Malik shared the details about the change in profession and how the transition worked for him. He also gave us a bit of insight into his past life and career.
1.What made you interested in acting?
From the beginning, I have been following my intuitions only. I started with modelling, but I used to act in college events. I had no idea of how to get into that line. While following my intuitions, I started with modelling then went on to win the Elite Model Look India contest. Then I came to Mumbai and understood that I can start my acting journey from this place. I took classes which made my interest in acting grow stronger and with time it became my career choice. After graduating, I was working as a civil engineer, before properly getting into acting. I am from Haryana and in that place, being an actor is a far-off concept. From there to where I am right now, it has been quite a journey.
2. How did you come across the opportunity to work in Love Hostel?
There is a really great story behind this and every time I tell this, I get goosebumps. After winning the Elite competition, I came back to Haryana. At that time Red Chilies called me and I didn’t know about this company. I had no idea about how to join agencies, or what is a production house, how to act, how to get roles, and many other things. I ignored that call as I thought it was a fast-food company like McDonald’s, as it sounds like that a little bit. Also, I didn’t have any savings so I couldn’t fly to Mumbai to explore or all that stuff. So I kept ignoring their calls for the next 4-5 months. Luckily, there was a friend of mine who came to Rohtak, and he told me about Red Chilies. After that I moved to Mumbai and kept on calling the same number, from which I had received the calls previously, but there was no response.
Later, a friend of mine came to my house to make an audition clip. While helping him out with that, I also recorded my clip as well, just for the sake of it, and sent it. And the very next day I received the call that I have been selected for that particular role. And when they said that this film is a Red Chilies production, I was so excited, I can’t even put it in words. It was such a great feeling that the name which you have been carrying around with you for the past 6 years, the same name has offered you an opportunity.
I believe in the power of manifestation, so I was sure that one day I will work with Red Chilies, but I didn’t know that it would be the very first project.
3.Can you tell us in detail about your character in Love Hostel?
First of all, the thing which I found interesting is the story. It’s about a Hindu-Muslim couple and how they sustain their relationship. Secondly, my character is Haryanvi, so it was relatable, and I was really excited for this. Shanker sir was so helpful and kind, he gave me space to perform this character as per my own understanding and a lot of room to improvise. I was so happy that every shot felt like it was written for me only.
For the preparation part, I had to work on psyche of the character so that I can be as realistic and natural as possible on the set. And in that process, I had a lot of fun. Working with director and writers, breaking down the character to understand its little traits and characteristics was really an enjoyable process.
4.How was your experience working with you co-stars and rest of the crew in Love Hostel?
When I went to the set, my very first shot was a close-up without any dialogues. It was a filler shot and the scenes of Bobby sir were being filmed at that time. I went completely blank as it was my first time experiencing this, I couldn’t recall any of the stuff which I had prepared. When you have a dialogue to deliver it becomes a little easy as you have something to play with, but a close-up for the very first shot was terrifying.
Vikrant bhai was standing right there so I approached him for advice. He gave me a good advice and told me many little things to work with while giving that shot. He was very helpful. Then there was Sanya. By the end of the shoot, she became like a friend. We used to discuss our individual scenes and discuss how we are going to do it on a daily basis.
Shanker Raman sir is such a great director. He knows how to work with his actors and get the best out of them. He is so good that he can make you perform a romantic scene with a bag. He is filled with a ton of examples about every possible scenario which helps the actor to understand the direction easily. He has a really beautiful way of direction, and he is an amazing person.
5.Is there any moment from your shoot experience which is going to be memorable for you?
It was the very first day of my shoot and Bobby sir had finished his shot and came to see ours. By that time, I hadn’t met him. He sat there and saw us perform. It was the same feeling as when your father comes to check on you about your progress in school. It becomes more difficult for the child if the father is his teacher as well, and it was the case with me.
So, when Bobby sir was there, watching us, I was both nervous and excited at the same time. I have seen him on screen since I was a child, so working with him is really special for me, and when he came and gave his feedback, it was a beautiful moment. He made me so comfortable it didn’t feel like he is such a big star and all my nervousness faded away.
6.Do you have a dream genre in which you want to work?
I like films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, which has an element of realism. Performing for realistic or art cinema leaves you with a feeling which I won’t be able to explain in words. Although majority of the people are aligned towards commercial cinema but, I would like to get into art films. For instance, the films which are made by Anurag sir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, and many others. I am willing to work in each one of their films, you just tell me the role and I will agree to it with my eyes closed. The way they direct the films, I really like that. Apart from that, I would also like to do Action and Romance.
Also, for an actor, every character is different, so, irrespective of genre, if you are performing a character, it will leave you with an exciting feeling every time when you work for that.
7.What are your upcoming projects?
I have two projects lined up, but I can’t disclose them right now, as it is too early for that, one is with YRF, and the other is a web-series with Amazon Prime Video.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines