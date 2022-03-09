For an actor, character is important irrespective of genre, says 'Love Hostel' fame actor Navneet Malik

There is a really great story behind this and every time I tell this, I get goosebumps. After winning the Elite competition, I came back to Haryana. At that time Red Chilies called me and I didn’t know about this company. I had no idea about how to join agencies, or what is a production house, how to act, how to get roles, and many other things. I ignored that call as I thought it was a fast-food company like McDonald’s, as it sounds like that a little bit. Also, I didn’t have any savings so I couldn’t fly to Mumbai to explore or all that stuff. So I kept ignoring their calls for the next 4-5 months. Luckily, there was a friend of mine who came to Rohtak, and he told me about Red Chilies. After that I moved to Mumbai and kept on calling the same number, from which I had received the calls previously, but there was no response.

Later, a friend of mine came to my house to make an audition clip. While helping him out with that, I also recorded my clip as well, just for the sake of it, and sent it. And the very next day I received the call that I have been selected for that particular role. And when they said that this film is a Red Chilies production, I was so excited, I can’t even put it in words. It was such a great feeling that the name which you have been carrying around with you for the past 6 years, the same name has offered you an opportunity.

I believe in the power of manifestation, so I was sure that one day I will work with Red Chilies, but I didn’t know that it would be the very first project.