‘Govt must create jobs to stave off economic crisis’

Prices of fuel, food, edible oil are on the rise. Despite this, there are no public protests. Is it not an issue for people, esp the middle class?

See, price rise is an issue, but it is not big enough to force the middle class to come out, to hit the streets. The middle class will protest if the Opposition organizes them. The poor don’t have strength to protest and are too involved in fulfilling their basic needs.

The middle class thinks BJP is protecting its interests. BJP has also divided people along religion, with Hinduization of the masses taking place.

Another big factor is the role of the media. The trade unions held a massive nationwide strike recently, but it was not shown by the media at all. Media is clearly being controlled by government and corporates. It does not want to show anything against government interest at all.

Do you see a Sri Lanka-like crisis happening in India?

The situation in Sri Lanka is grave. People are not getting food, fuel for days at end. They wait for 10 hours a day to get a liter of diesel...There is no paper, electricity etc. In India, the situation is not that bad, and I don’t see that sort of crisis happening here.

Sri Lanka is a very small country with a minuscule economy in comparison to India. We have enough stocks of food-grains and are self-reliant in food production. We have foreign reserves worth over $630 billion. Though fuel prices are going up, we do not have scarcity. The situation worsened in Sri Lanka because the Rajapaksa government made organic farming compulsory. This led to shortage in production of food grains. Also, due to the pandemic, the tourism sector was hit badly. Their foreign reserves went downdrastically. Corruption too contributed to the situation.