Hoping for the day when films from Bihar will make a difference in the industry: Actor Kranti Prakash Jha

Speaking about 'Raktanchal', what do you find the main differences between the real and reel life?

Similarities in Vijay Singh and Kranti Prakash Jha would be, they both love their families, both have respect for their and nation and want to serve the same, both of them want to do UPSC and both of them stand by what’s right and against wrong.

After this, Vijay Singh took the wrong path, full of violence and wrong doings, but I am non-violent kind of a person. I can only kill a mosquito.

But, the character of Vijay Singh is being appreciated and people are really loving it.