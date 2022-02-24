Hoping for the day when films from Bihar will make a difference in the industry: Actor Kranti Prakash Jha
Besides acting, the young and promising actor is very passionate in his love for Bihar and his roots
Tell us about your journey.
My journey is like ‘Log judte gaye, karwaan banta gaya’. First studying in Bihar and then Delhi. After a while on that path, I realised this is not what I want to do. After realising what my passion is, I moved to a new place which I had no idea about and started from zero. The statement ‘Log judte gaye, karwaan banta gaya’, ideally summarizes my journey.
Since childhood you decided to be an actor?
I wanted to be a bureaucrat like my father and to be specific, I wanted to be an IPS officer. When I enrolled in Hindu college, in my first year, I wrote on my dorm room, ‘Kranti Prakash Jha – Bharatiya Police Sewa’. And the children in Bihar have a thought process of getting into politics and bureaucracy, and I guess each of them appears in UPSC at least once in their lifetime. I also attempted and didn’t clear the first time. Some of my friends had already shifted to Mumbai by then and are very big names now, some in writing, acting, etc. They asked me to come to Mumbai and stay with them for a month. After that I never returned to Delhi. I started enjoying the whole process of this field. While preparing for UPSC I realised that something was missing. But after attending the creative group for 2 weeks in Mumbai, I realized my true calling and then informed my parents about it.
Who did you get inspired from?
I would say Mr Bachchan and I also dedicate my ‘Vijay’ to Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. That character is immortal so the inspiration came from there in hope that people remember this ‘Vijay Singh’.
I also dream of sharing the frame with Mr Bachchan at some point in my life.
What are the major differences between ‘Bollywood’ and Bhojpuri cinema, according to you?
I have never really liked the term Bollywood. I have always appealed to people to call it Hindi film industry, than Bollywood. As for recognition, it comes from Hindi Film Industry but I am very rooted and I am proud of the languages of Bihar. The main problem with Bihar is, the people get successful and accomplished but they leave their culture behind. The perception of the people in Bihar is not among the best, and the thing responsible for that is the regional cinema. Most of the films made in Bihar have created a stereotyped image of a person from Bihar. I am looking forward to the day when the films from Bihar and in Bhojpuri language will be able to create a difference in the industry. There are people in Hindi cinema who are very popular and who belong to Bihar.
Speaking about 'Raktanchal', what do you find the main differences between the real and reel life?
Similarities in Vijay Singh and Kranti Prakash Jha would be, they both love their families, both have respect for their and nation and want to serve the same, both of them want to do UPSC and both of them stand by what’s right and against wrong.
After this, Vijay Singh took the wrong path, full of violence and wrong doings, but I am non-violent kind of a person. I can only kill a mosquito.
But, the character of Vijay Singh is being appreciated and people are really loving it.
What type of character you prefer to do?
I want to do all the Nav Ras. I don’t want to tie myself to a particular kind of a character. I want to explore all types of characters. My aim is to deliver all kinds of emotions through my craft to the audience.
What are your upcoming projects?
As per the response I think there should be a Season 3 as well for Raktanchal. There is another series named ‘Bindiya’, in that I have played the character of a lovable cop. It is a kind of character which I haven’t played till now. Then there is ‘Prithvi Raj Chauhan’.
You have started ‘Ek Baat Kahun’ on Insta. So, what made you start this?
I was always fond of writing and everything which I write is something which I have felt in my life at one point or the other. Most of it consists of love and romance, or something which motivates people.
I shared one of my write up with a friend of mine ‘ Hinal ’. She gave me the idea to share this with the audience. And my mother used to say this ‘Ek tho baat kahio’, which became the base for ‘Ek Baat Kahun’. Hence it happened and people are loving it till now.
Right now, it is on Instagram only, but maybe in future I would convey it through YouTube or other means.
