I am big fan of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1; biggest challenge for me was to bring a new story: Writer Aakash Kaushik
Aakash Kaushik is known for films like 'Housefull 4', 'Jodi Breakers' and 'A Flying Jatt'. His latest 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to release on May 20
1) When and how did you start your journey as a writer?
I'm from Delhi and I used to do a lot of theatre there in my college days. But I always had a special place for the camera in my heart. So when it came to deciding a profession, I chose filmmaking. I went to Film Institute Pune and studied direction there. When I came to Mumbai, I did what most budding directors do, I became an assistant director but I didn't enjoy it. I'll say that I wasn't a 'good' assistant director. Fortunately, I had the flare for writing. So many writers have become successful directors in our industry. I got into writing and started getting work for it as well. It was a topsey turvy ride. Finally, God is paying me for my hard work and here I am with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
2) How do you manage to write the thoughts on a paper that flow in your head while writing a script for a film?
To be honest, I don't have a particular pattern, but once I start writing, all my focus goes into the script. It feels like the script is a person, it talks to me and holds my hands, and makes me see the whole world from its point of view. I genuinely feel that the script is my baby and it interacts with me. Those moments when you become a part of the world that you have created are pure bliss. On the funny side of it, while writing I lose focus on other things. For example, once I was in a cab, I was talking to myself while writing a scene and was making weird faces, and the poor cab driver thought that I was some whack job.
3) What is it that makes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 different and funnier that'll attract the audience more than BB1?
I am a big fan of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, so the biggest challenge for me was to bring a new story to the table while keeping the essence of the first part. In this story also, there is a “purani haveli, bandh darwaza, suraksha kawach”.. And when that door is opened, Manjulika’s ghost creates havoc. However, everything else is different and fresh. I can’t reveal anything else now. All I can say is we are very happy with the end product. Hopefully, the audience will have a similar reaction.
4) Was it you who decided that the lead for the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa should be changed from Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aryan?
The script of the movie demanded a younger cast. So, it wasn't my decision, it was what the story of the movie needed. So, it was all from the script's point of view.
5) There have been a few rumors that Akshay Kumar was upset as he didn't get to play the lead for BB2, is that true?
No, this is the first time that I'm hearing something like this, and it isn't like that. We've always had the best wishes of Akshay sir. He's also very close to Anees Bhai, as he has worked with him on many projects. Even I have worked with Akshay sir before and he's always been very supportive. We all wanted him to be a part of BB2 but it was the script that didn't permit us.
6) Did you ever think as a child that you would accomplish a lot as a writer and be where you are today?
The art of storytelling was a part of me since childhood. I would say that it's god gifted. But it's hard to understand your interests and the reasons for certain things in childhood. I was always creatively inclined but if you see my family, it's full of doctors. I have Hemophobia. I faint if I see blood so it was obvious for me to say bye to the medical field during my school days. I'm so lucky to have such supporting parents who believed me. Especially my mother who supported me through the entire endeavour. It’s because of her I am here.
7) What do you want to achieve in life?
I just want to be happy. Creation, writing scripts and hanging out with good people. All these things make me happy. But this doesn't mean that I'm not ambitious, I'm very ambitious. As I said I've studied direction and I have things planned for directing as well. I've got the opportunity to work with so many great people and so many projects are on the way. My next film is 'Thank God' which stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, and Sidharth Malhotra with director Inder Kumar. And there are so many films which I can't talk about. So, I just want to work with nice people and spread positivity around the world.
8) Would you like to say something about your upcoming project 'Thank God’?
Well it’s a film that is extremely close to my heart. I learnt a lot of life lessons while writing it. I think it made me a better person. It talks about relationships. Especially the one a person shares with the almighty. You'll get to see the movie soon. My future projects are equally exciting. Things are going great. All I can say is... “Thank God!”.
