I am big fan of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1; biggest challenge for me was to bring a new story: Writer Aakash Kaushik

To be honest, I don't have a particular pattern, but once I start writing, all my focus goes into the script. It feels like the script is a person, it talks to me and holds my hands, and makes me see the whole world from its point of view. I genuinely feel that the script is my baby and it interacts with me. Those moments when you become a part of the world that you have created are pure bliss. On the funny side of it, while writing I lose focus on other things. For example, once I was in a cab, I was talking to myself while writing a scene and was making weird faces, and the poor cab driver thought that I was some whack job.